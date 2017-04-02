Springfield Firefighters rescue driver trapped in car by head-on crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Firefighters had to rescue a woman from her vehicle after an apparent head-on collision.

Springfield Fire Spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News that firefighters responded to a call about a two-car collision near 315 North Branch Parkway, near the Mary M Lynch Elementary School, just before 9 a.m. Sunday morning. When firefighters arrived, they found a woman trapped in her Ford Explorer, which had apparently collided head-on with a Jeep Commander, and proceeded to extricate her from the vehicle.

No information was immediately available on her condition, or the condition of the other driver.

Click here if you have trouble viewing the map.