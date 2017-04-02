Springfield Firefighters rescue driver trapped in car by head-on crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Firefighters had to rescue a woman from her vehicle after an apparent head-on collision.
Springfield Fire Spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News that firefighters responded to a call about a two-car collision near 315 North Branch Parkway, near the Mary M Lynch Elementary School, just before 9 a.m. Sunday morning. When firefighters arrived, they found a woman trapped in her Ford Explorer, which had apparently collided head-on with a Jeep Commander, and proceeded to extricate her from the vehicle.
No information was immediately available on her condition, or the condition of the other driver.