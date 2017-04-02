Residents enjoy Sunday’s warm weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After Saturday’s snow, people flocked to their parks on the second day of April to enjoy what they hoped was the real start of spring.

Grace Fleming of Belchertown said “It’s a beautiful day compared to the last couple. I’ll take it, ready for Spring”.

Valri Bromfield said “It’s like we’re in a different country. It’s like we got on a plane and flew somewhere warm. It’s beautiful.This seems like the first day of spring”.

Some residents said they were ready to say goodbye to the winter weather. Helmut Feuerstein of Springfield said “I like it the way it is now, got the sun coming out, melt some of this stuff, and get Spring. A lot of people already out today. I see a lot of people walking, jogging, running”.

From fishing to bird watching, Forest Park was filled with people from the very start of the day. Bromfield said “I’m surprised they’re here so early, look at all the people who are on the road today, and their coats are off”.

With temperatures getting into the fifties Sunday, park goers said the weather put them in a good mood after a long winter. Bonnie Thomas said “Glorious to see the sunny day, and of course you know, who doesn’t feel great at this time of year. It’s April first or second, so it’s all good”.

Sunday’s temperatures helped people say goodbye to the last signs of winter weather. Fleming said “The temperatures warm and our driveway, we didn’t shovel at all and our driveway is all melted”.

The warmer weather had some residents ready to start their spring cleaning. Jay Hutchinson of Springfield said : “Gonna get out and do a little work around the yard maybe, do a little cleaning of the outside of the house. I think spring is here where people are gonna start doing the first step into spring”.

People said they hope Sunday is the first of many sunny days to come. Feuerstein said “The sun feels good, gives you a little hope”.