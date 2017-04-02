Police looking for man who went missing after Celtics game

BOSTON (AP) — Relatives and police are continuing to search for a Massachusetts man who vanished after going to a Boston Celtics game on Wednesday night.

Authorities are looking for 23-year-old Michael Kelleher of Southborough. They say he and a co-worker went to the game at TD Garden, but he left early and hasn’t been seen since.

Surveillance video shows him leaving the arena at about 9 p.m. Kelleher’s mother, Lori Kelleher, says his cellphone last pinged near Boston Common between 10 and 11 p.m. She says her son was drinking heavily that night.

Friends and family have been searching around Boston and handing out fliers.

Michael Kelleher is 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a Celtics shirt, a gray sweatshirt, khaki pants and a baseball hat.