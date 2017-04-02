One woman found dead in deadly overnight accident

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One woman was discovered dead after a one car accident in Indian Orchard.

The deadly one car accident occurred at 795 Worcester Street. The car was discovered at 7:30 Sunday morning. The car was off the road and flipped over, with no skid marks around the accident site. Nobody saw the accident happen. A 37 year old woman from Ludlow was thrown from the car. Her identity has not been released by the police yet.

Sgt. John Delaney told 22News that the accident happened overnight on Sunday, but was not discovered until early Sunday morning.

Click here if you are unable to view the map.

Stay with 22News for more information as it become available.

Related stories: