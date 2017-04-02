Mosques across Massachusetts open their doors to the public

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In an era where the Muslim faith is stigmatized and sometimes misunderstood, 18 mosques across Massachusetts opened their doors, and their religion, to the public on Sunday.

The Islamic Society of West Springfield invited members of a Greenfield church for lunch at the Islamic Society Mosque. People of all faiths enjoyed Pakistani food.

It gave a public a chance to tour a mosque, learn about Islam, and witness prayer service.

Earlier this year, President Trump signed an executive order banning travel from several Muslim majority countries, citing national security. Protests erupted around the country.

Mary Johnson, a proud Muslim and community leader, told 22News, “Our religion is welcoming like all faiths are. We believe that we should be reaching out to our neighbors and loving our neighbors, and loving our family as well, whatever faith our family is part of.”

The Islamic Society of Western Massachusetts is holding a public interfaith event this Wednesday, which is why the mosque didn’t participate in Sunday’s open mosque, according to its President, Dr. Saleem Bajwa. Dr. Bajwa noted, however, that the mosque is always open to the public.