MassDOT begins construction on Converse St. in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – According to the Longmeadow Police Department’s Facebook page, MassDOT is starting a construction project Monday morning on Converse Street.

The work will begin at the intersection of Converse and Laurel Streets, and will continue to Dwight Road. Sections of the road maybe closed throughout the construction process.

Police warn drivers that anyone planning to use Converse Street should expect extensive traffic delays. They are advising drivers to seek alternate routes for the duration of the project.

This project is scheduled to go through the summer into the fall.