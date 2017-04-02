Massachusetts lawmakers propose bill protecting pregnant workers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts legislature is looking to protect pregnant workers. The legislature will hear public testimony this week on the “Pregnant Workers Fairness Act,” which would offer accommodations to pregnant women in the workforce.

Over half of all new mothers and pregnant women in the state are working to support their families according to the bill’s legislative fact sheet. The proposed legislation would cover pregnant women who need minor adjustments at work, such as allowing a pregnant worker to sit at a cash register or carry a bottle of water.

The bill’s fact sheet cites incidents in Massachusetts where pregnant workers faced conflicts between their duties at work and their health, including an incident in which a pregnant woman was not allowed to take breaks to sit even after fainting multiple times on the job. According to House Speaker Robert DeLeo, the bill offers pregnant women what he says are “commonsense accommodations like nursing needs and food, water and restroom breaks”.

Business groups had opposed a previous version of the bill, but the Associated Industries of Massachusetts announced their approval of the new draft in March.