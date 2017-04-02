Massachusetts city weighs call for Trump impeachment probe

Cambridge's Vice Mayor believes Trump is still deeply involved in business operations

By Published:
Donald Trump
FILE PHOTO - In this March 31, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with the National Association of Manufacturers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — The Massachusetts city of Cambridge is weighing whether to call for an impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump.

Vice Mayor Marc McGovern has filed a policy order for Monday’s city council meeting pushing for an investigation. The proposed order calls on the U.S. House to back a resolution directing the Judiciary Committee to investigate whether there are grounds to impeach Trump.

McGovern and others believe Trump has violated the emoluments clause of the U.S. Constitution that prohibits government officials from profiting from foreign businesses. McGovern said he believes the Republican president is still deeply involved in his business operations.

Cambridge voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton in the presidential election. The city is across the Charles River from Boston, and is home to Harvard University.

