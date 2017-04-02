Mass. medical marijuana dispensary to offer state-wide delivery

The deliveries will include fees ranging from $30 to $75

Sy Becker Published:

BROCKTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Medical Marijuana delivered right to your door is about to become a reality in Massachusetts.

A Brockton-based medical marijuana dispensary called “In Good Health” will offer next day delivery everywhere in Massachusetts, except Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, beginning Monday.

Employees in unmarked cars will make the deliveries, charging fees ranging from $30 to $75, depending on the distance they travel to your home.

The dispensary president said many medical marijuana patients don’t have transportation and they live long distances from the nearest dispensary.

