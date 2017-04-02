Longmeadow residents are getting ready for construction delays

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Construction season has arrived. Longmeadow residents are bracing for construction delays that are set to begin Monday.

Mass D-O-T is starting construction this week on Converse Street, a heavily traveled Longmeadow artery.

The work will begin Monday morning at the intersection of Converse Street and Laurel Street and continues to Dwight road. The entire construction site runs for nearly a mile.

John Requardt of Longmeadow told 22News, “Well, looks like I’ll be crawling to work instead of driving to work because there’s been lots of potholes there at times. It’s nothing that I haven’t seen before so it’s cool.”

Mass D-O-T said the construction in Longmeadow is not going away anytime soon, and you can expect to see it through the summer and into the fall.

The purpose of the project is to resurface the existing pavement on Converse Street, make drainage structure repairs, and add 4,000 feet of new sidewalk. While delays are expected, residents say there are multiple ways to get around.

Stephen Foley of Longmeadow told 22News, “There’s a number of different ways to get to that end of Longmeadow, and there’s a bunch of side streets. You can come down Dickinson from Springfield or come in from East Longmeadow by Franconia and Dwight. So, there’s a number of different ways, I think people just need to be aware that there will be a lot of construction equipment out there.”

Police warned drivers that anyone planning to use Converse Street should expect extensive traffic delays. Sections of the road maybe closed throughout the construction process.