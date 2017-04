LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – According to Longmeadow police, a car flipped over after the driver fell asleep at the wheel at about 1:00am Sunday morning.

It happened in the area of Converse Street and Burns Meadow.

The driver hit the curb, flipped, and then hit a utility pole. Luckily, the driver was wearing her seat belt.

Longmeadow Police noted that the effects of driving while tired are similar to driving drunk.