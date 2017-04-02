Lawmakers close to approving millions in dollars in funding for local roads

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The state senate will meet in a full formal session this week and are expected to consider the $200 million dollar local road and bridge repair funding bill.The bill was passed unanimously in the house this week.

The bill would split the money between cities and towns across the state to repair problematic roads and bridges, but some law makers say the 200 million isn’t enough to bring 30,000 miles of local roads into good repair. Some local leaders asked that the budget be raised to 300-million dollars to cover the increasing costs of equipment and labor, but the bill the house passed last week tainted Governor Charlie Baker’s recommended $200 million dollar funding level.

Also included in the bill is $70 million dollars for registry of motor vehicles information technology upgrades. The local road and bridge funding is chapter 90 funding, meaning cities and towns will have to apply for it