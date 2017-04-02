Golfers welcome warmer weather on the green

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The April Fool’s snowstorm Saturday was the furthest thing from the minds of western Massachusetts golfers this afternoon.

Although East Mountain Country Club had been open sporadically during the winter months, Sunday signaled the start to the season that co-owner Ted Perez hopes will last a long time.

The golfers 22News spoke with have no qualms about Perez’s decision to open for the season just one day after the green had been covered with white.

Golfer David Collier told 22News, “You know, looking outside yesterday with the snowfall and not thinking we’d be able to play, the sun came out, nice day, called Ted up, he said we should be open by two o’ clock.”

And so it was case of open a golf course right after a storm and they will come. Dozens of golfers taking clubs to East Mountain Country Club to exchange winter for springtime. Just getting on the course and playing golf after a long, long winter seemed almost as pleasurable as getting a hole in one.