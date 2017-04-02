Body found in Pittsfield dumpster identified

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – New information has been released on the body discovered in a dumpster in Pittsfield.

Investigators believe that 22 year old Louis Ely of Pittsfield climbed into the dumpster behind a business on Tyler Street prior to his death. Berkshire County District Attorney David Capeless said the death is not suspected of being a crime.

An autopsy was conducted by a medical examiner in Holyoke Sunday.

It’s not yet clear exactly what killed Ely. Toxicology tests are being run, but again, foul play is not suspected.