Astronaut Buzz Aldrin takes flight with the Thunderbirds

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 87-year-old astronaut Buzz Aldrin will forever be known as one of the two Apollo 11 astronauts who walked on the moon in 1969. Now at his advanced age, Buzz Aldrin has attained another rare distinction as the oldest person to fly a legendary Thunderbird.

The retired Air Force Colonel flew a legendary thunderbird Sunday during the Air and Space Show in Melbourne, Florida. The Thunderbirds are known for their rigorous physical requirements.

The Thunderbirds will be returning to western Massachusetts this summer for the air show at Barnes Air National Guard base in Westfield. The Thunderbirds will also highlight Westover’s air show during the summer of 2018.