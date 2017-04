SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating an armed robbery in the Indian Orchard section of Springfield.

Springfield Police Lt. Mark Rolland told 22News two men with masks entered the Family Dollar store at 354 Main Street just after 10 o’clock Sunday night. One man had a gun, the other had a taser.

They stole some money and were able to get away.

No other information is currently available.