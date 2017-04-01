Woman dies after becoming trapped under car at gas station

Police said they are investigating what caused the woman to become trapped under her car.

The Associated Press Published:

SAUGUS, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman has died after she became trapped under her car at a gas station in Saugus.

Saugus police said the woman was at a Sunoco gas station on Route 1 Saturday morning when she became trapped under her vehicle, a Chevy Captiva.

The 36-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they are investigating what caused the woman to become trapped under her car.

They did not immediately release her name.

___
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s