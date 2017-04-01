Woman dies after becoming trapped under car at gas station

SAUGUS, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman has died after she became trapped under her car at a gas station in Saugus.
Saugus police said the woman was at a Sunoco gas station on Route 1 Saturday morning when she became trapped under her vehicle, a Chevy Captiva.
The 36-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said they are investigating what caused the woman to become trapped under her car.
They did not immediately release her name.
