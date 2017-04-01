Winter storm warning in Hampshire and Franklin counties

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Some snow and slush has accumulated on the roads in Northampton, making for a somewhat slippery drive.

In Hampshire county there is a a winter storm warning in effect until four o’clock Saturday afternoon. The snow is wet and heavy, which does make shoveling more difficult. Plows have been out in Northampton as early as four o’clock Saturday morning, working to clear off some of the slush that accumulated overnight.

This type of heavy snow does cause some concerns as far as downing trees or power lines.

For those planning on taking the Mass Pike Saturday, the speed limit on I-90 has been reduced to 40 miles per hour.