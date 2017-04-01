Winter storm brings back memories from 1997

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Winter made an appearance once again here in western Massachusetts bringing, sleet snow and freezing rain. 22News talked to residents around the area who are fed up with the snow and ready for spring.

Diane Hieronymus, a resident of West Springfield, told 22News, “[I’m] not liking it at all, I’m ready for summer.”

Saturday morning western Massachusetts woke up to at least a coating of snow and slush, some areas receiving as much as 4 inches. Sleet, snow and freezing rain built up on the roads, made for slippery conditions Saturday morning.

Hieronymus added, “we had somebody on their way into work and they had an accident on I-91, when I was coming home I did see a couple cars off the road, so the roads still aren’t that good.”

State police busy throughout the night and into he morning responding to multiple spin-outs and accidents on the highway.

But this isn’t the first or the worst April storm we’ve seen here in western Massachusetts.

You may remember back in 1997 an April fool’s day storm dumped sleet snow and freezing rain across much of the northeast, leaving many without power and feet of snow built up on the ground. Shriley O’Donnell from Chicopee said, “It was terrible, it was drifts and snow as far as you can see. Just drive careful and go slow and go easy, we can handle this.”

Residents we spoke to today told 22News they hope this is the last time winter makes an appearance this spring.

Related stories