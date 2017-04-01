Why are we seeing snow in April?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – First off, its not unusual to see snow in April. Here in western Massachusetts, average snowfall rates are around 2 inches. For some towns, though, they saw more than 2 inches of snow, especially north of the Mass Pike.

The first two, or even three weeks of April can possibly go back from winter to spring conditions, especially here in New England. The main ingredient to create this back and forth weather is temperatures.

For the first weekend in April, western Massachusetts received a shot of cold air thanks to the jet stream dipping down below New England and bringing in cold air. With cold air in place, this created moisture to move through the area to form into a wintry mix.

Temperatures were mainly in the lower 30s, so western Massachusetts dealt with a heavy, wet snow. When temperatures cool down below 32 degrees and into the 20s, you deal with a dry, powdery snow.

With temperatures in the 30s, this also allowed for sleet and even freezing rain to form. Sleet comes down as a solid and almost makes a “pin” sound where freezing rain falls as rain and freezes on surfaces.

Thanks to the early April sun angle, roads are expected to be slushy where accumulation will be staying mainly on grassy surfaces.