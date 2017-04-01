Weather Alert Day: Saturday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team declared a Weather Alert Day due to a wintry mix of weather continuing through Saturday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for Hampshire and Franklin County until 4:00 p.m. Saturday, while a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect in Hampden County until 11:00 a.m. Saturday and in Berkshire County until 5:00 p.m. Saturday.

Precipitation type:

Areas north and west of the Pioneer Valley will be getting mainly snow, while southern and eastern areas will be getting more of a wintry mix.

Saturday morning through early afternoon: Wintry mix to wet, heavy snow through early afternoon.

Snow will be a stickier, wetter snow which will be heavier to lift, especially as it will be mixed with sleet and ice

Accumulation:

Snow and sleet accumulation will increase as you head north and west outside of the lower Pioneer Valley

Southeastern Hampshire & central/eastern Hampden counties will likely see the lowest snow/sleet amounts due to more rain mixing in

Northeast Berkshire County, western Hampshire and western & northern Franklin counties will likely see the most snow accumulation

Impacts:

Saturday morning travel may be tough in some areas as wet snow or mix continues.

Uncertainty:

This is a tricky storm due to milder temperatures involved. In other words, things can change quickly! Be prepared for wintry travel everywhere in western Massachusetts through Saturday afternoon.

HIGH uncertainty

Subtle changes in temperature at the ground or higher in the atmosphere will make a big difference in precipitation type and accumulation amounts

Large range in potential snow/sleet amounts