Weather Alert Day: Saturday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team declared a Weather Alert Day due to a wintry mix of weather continuing through Saturday afternoon.
The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for Hampshire and Franklin County until 4:00 p.m. Saturday, while a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect in Hampden County until 11:00 a.m. Saturday and in Berkshire County until 5:00 p.m. Saturday.
Snow/Sleet Forecast Map
Precipitation type:
Areas north and west of the Pioneer Valley will be getting mainly snow, while southern and eastern areas will be getting more of a wintry mix.
- Saturday morning through early afternoon: Wintry mix to wet, heavy snow through early afternoon.
- Snow will be a stickier, wetter snow which will be heavier to lift, especially as it will be mixed with sleet and ice
Accumulation:
- Snow and sleet accumulation will increase as you head north and west outside of the lower Pioneer Valley
- Southeastern Hampshire & central/eastern Hampden counties will likely see the lowest snow/sleet amounts due to more rain mixing in
- Northeast Berkshire County, western Hampshire and western & northern Franklin counties will likely see the most snow accumulation
Impacts:
- Saturday morning travel may be tough in some areas as wet snow or mix continues.
Uncertainty:
This is a tricky storm due to milder temperatures involved. In other words, things can change quickly! Be prepared for wintry travel everywhere in western Massachusetts through Saturday afternoon.
- HIGH uncertainty
- Subtle changes in temperature at the ground or higher in the atmosphere will make a big difference in precipitation type and accumulation amounts
- Large range in potential snow/sleet amounts
