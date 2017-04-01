Weather Alert Day: Saturday

The chance for snow, sleet, and freezing rain will continue through Saturday afternoon

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) –  The 22News Storm Team declared a Weather Alert Day due to a wintry mix of weather continuing through Saturday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for Hampshire and Franklin County until 4:00 p.m. Saturday, while a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect in Hampden County until 11:00 a.m. Saturday and in Berkshire County until 5:00 p.m. Saturday.

Snow/Sleet Forecast Map

Precipitation type:

Areas north and west of the Pioneer Valley will be getting mainly snow, while southern and eastern areas will be getting more of a wintry mix.

  • Saturday morning through early afternoon: Wintry mix to wet, heavy snow through early afternoon.
  • Snow will be a stickier, wetter snow which will be heavier to lift, especially as it will be mixed with sleet and ice

Accumulation:

  • Snow and sleet accumulation will increase as you head north and west outside of the lower Pioneer Valley
  • Southeastern Hampshire & central/eastern Hampden counties will likely see the lowest snow/sleet amounts due to more rain mixing in
  • Northeast Berkshire County, western Hampshire and western & northern Franklin counties will likely see the most snow accumulation

Impacts:

  • Saturday morning travel may be tough in some areas as wet snow or mix continues.

Uncertainty:

This is a tricky storm due to milder temperatures involved. In other words, things can change quickly! Be prepared for wintry travel everywhere in western Massachusetts through Saturday afternoon.

  • HIGH uncertainty
  • Subtle changes in temperature at the ground or higher in the atmosphere will make a big difference in precipitation type and accumulation amounts
  • Large range in potential snow/sleet amounts
