Tornado exposes marijuana growing operation

John Ernest Tidwell faces charges for manufacture of marijuana and possession of drug paraphanalia

Amanda Gerry Published: Updated:

(CNN) – An unexpected find this week, as first responders helped clean up in Decatur County after an EF1 tornado tore through the area earlier this week.

Officers have said a man who lost his mobile home, may be a victim, but they say he’s also a criminal.

Sheriff Keith Byrd said he was driving around Decatur county Tuesday afternoon, assessing storm damage from the night before.

That green leafy material turned out to be marijuana plants, but that’s not all they discovered. The sheriff says, they recovered about 28 pounds of marijuana from the property, and are currently searching for the man who lived there.

John Ernest Tidwell, faces charges for the manufacture of marijuana and the possession of drug paraphernalia.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s