Tornado exposes marijuana growing operation

(CNN) – An unexpected find this week, as first responders helped clean up in Decatur County after an EF1 tornado tore through the area earlier this week.

Officers have said a man who lost his mobile home, may be a victim, but they say he’s also a criminal.

Sheriff Keith Byrd said he was driving around Decatur county Tuesday afternoon, assessing storm damage from the night before.

That green leafy material turned out to be marijuana plants, but that’s not all they discovered. The sheriff says, they recovered about 28 pounds of marijuana from the property, and are currently searching for the man who lived there.

John Ernest Tidwell, faces charges for the manufacture of marijuana and the possession of drug paraphernalia.