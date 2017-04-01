Study: Breast-feeding long-term effects minimal

(CNN) – The immediate benefits of breastfeeding are well-documented. But a new study is shining light on the long-term effects.

That study suggests breastfeeding does not have a big impact on a child’s long-term cognitive development or behavior.

Researchers followed nearly 7,500 Irish children from the time they were nine months old. They found that kids who breastfed for at least six months had lower rates of hyperactivity and improved problem-solving skills at age three. But the gap between children who were breast-fed and those who were not was basically closed by the time the children turned five.

The study, which was published in the journal “Pediatrics”, found that once factors like education and income level are accounted for, the differences between the two groups are minimal.

It should be noted that other medical benefits of breastfeeding are well-established, like helping newborns fight infections and helping pre-term infants get stronger.

Copyright 2017 CNN