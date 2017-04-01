(WWLP) – A long-duration storm, lasting from early Friday morning through Saturday afternoon, has covered western Massachusetts in a wintry mix.
Here’s a look at the snowfall totals across western Massachusetts:
- Heath: 4.5″
- Plainfield: 3.1″
- Rowe: 3.0″
- Worthington: 2.7″
- Blandford: 1.0″
- Chester: 1.0″
- Springfield: 0.5″
- Westfield: 0.5″
Don’t forget to send your snowfall totals and photos to ReportIt@wwlp.com
|More Information:
|– Local Forecast
|– Severe WX Text Alerts
|– Temperatures
|– Severe WX Email Alerts
|– Weather News
|– Live Area Webcams
|– Interactive Radar
|– Winter Safety Checklist