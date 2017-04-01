Snowfall totals across western Massachusetts

By Published:
FILE PHOTO (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

(WWLP) – A long-duration storm, lasting from early Friday morning through Saturday afternoon, has covered western Massachusetts in a wintry mix.

Weather Alert Day: Saturday

Here’s a look at the snowfall totals across western Massachusetts:

  • Heath: 4.5″
  • Plainfield: 3.1″
  • Rowe: 3.0″
  • Worthington: 2.7″
  • Blandford: 1.0″
  • Chester: 1.0″
  • Springfield: 0.5″
  • Westfield: 0.5″

Don’t forget to send your snowfall totals and photos to ReportIt@wwlp.com

More Information:
Local Forecast Severe WX Text Alerts
Temperatures Severe WX Email Alerts
Weather News Live Area Webcams
Interactive Radar Winter Safety Checklist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s