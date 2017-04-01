Local basketball star to be inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Basketball Hall of Fame announced its Class of 2017 earlier Saturday, and among the honorees is a local basketball superstar. It was announced Saturday during a live press conference during the Final Four in Phoenix, Arizona, that Southwick’s own Rebecca Lobo will be forever enshrined into basketball history.

In 2011, Lobo was a part of the “Legends of the Game” series at the Basketball Hall of Fame. Lobo, along with ten new members are the new inductees to the Basketball Hall of Fame. Lobo attended UConn, and led the Huskies to a 35-0 record and NCAA National Championship.

She went on to have successful career playing with the WNBA for six seasons. After the announcement, Lobo tweeted, “Fifteen miles away, but it took a lifetime to get there.”

John Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame told 22News that as a kid, the Basketball Hall of Fame inspired Lobo. He said, “She was always pretty inspired by the Hall of Famers, and I don’t know if she every thought she’d be there. But, she was an All-State player for Massachusetts, going on to UCONN and then also going on and being, kinda on the cusp of collegiate women’s basketball with UCONN and the WNBA. So she’s had a marvelous career.”

Lobo won a gold medal at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta and played six seasons in the WNBA for the New York Liberty, Houston Comets, and Connecticut Sun. The induction ceremonies will be held right here at the Basketball Hall of Fame on Friday, Sept. 8th.

Here is the list of the class of 2017 inductees:

Zack Clayton

Nikos Galis

Mannie Jackson

Tom Jernstedt

Jerry Krause

Rebecca Lobo

George McGinnis

Tracy McGrady

Muffet McGraw

Bill Self

Robert Hughes