AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A serious rollover crash occurred on the Amherst/Hadley town line.

22News called both the Hadley and Amherst Police, but no one could tell us if anyone was hurt. It’s also not clear what caused the crash.

The BMW sedan took heavy damage and the jaws of life were used to cut the vehicle open.

Hadley Police Sgt. Mitch Kuc told 22News it happened on Moody Bridge Road. The road was closed for about 45 minutes.