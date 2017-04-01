Gun traffickers from Georgia arrested in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police have arrested a man and a woman suspected of trafficking firearms into Springfield.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney posted to the department’s Facebook page that the Springfield Police Department’s Narcotics Unit arrested the two suspects while they were in the process of selling weapons to local gang members.

The Narcotics Unit, under the command of Lt. Steven Kent, received information that Darius Parker, a former Springfield resident and alleged gang member, was attempting to sell guns in Springfield. Police determined that Parker was staying at a relative’s house on Garvey Drive, and placed the house under surveillance.

Around 10 a.m. on March 31st, detectives spotted a car leaving the property, followed it, and pulled it over, finding Parker and his girlfriend inside. The officers seized the following from the suspects’ car:

Ruger SR-95DC, Fully Loaded

Ruger SR-40, Fully Loaded

Ammunition

27-year-old Darius Parker and 25-year-old Tyana Cruz were arrested for the following charges:

Two counts of carrying a loaded firearm

Two counts of possession of a high capacity firearm

Possession of ammunition

Receiving a stolen firearm (One of the handguns was reported stolen in Atlanta, GA on February 17th, 2000.)

Both suspects are being held in the Springfield lockup until they are arraigned in Springfield District Court on Monday.