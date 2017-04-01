Farms in New Milford, Suffield protected under state program

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Farms in New Milford and Suffield are the latest to be protected under Connecticut’s Farmland Preservation Program.

The Department of Agriculture said the purchase of the two farms’ development rights will ensure the 53-acre Triple Creek Farm in New Milford and about 60 acres of the Stiles Farm in Suffield will always remain available for agriculture production.

Hay grown at the Triple Creek Farm helps to feed a heard of about 250 beef cattle raised by the Stuart Family Farm in Bridgewater. It’s one of the largest grass-fed beef operations in the state.

Hay, tobacco and vegetables, including sweet corn, are grown at the Stiles Farm.

More than 43,000 acres on about 335 farms have been protected from development under the state program.