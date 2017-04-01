Conway residents clear out several inches of snow

CONWAY, Mass. (WWLP) – A spring storm had Conway residents clearing out several inches of snow Saturday morning.

“Too late in the season for this” said Jacob Kuzmeskus.

Around four inches fell in Conway as of Saturday afternoon, and some residents said they weren’t surprised by an April snow storm.

Patrick Falla said “Here we go, one more Conway storm. Everyone had put their plows away, and the salt and the sand and everything. So now we’re just digging all that stuff out and hoping, hoping that this is the last one”.

Franklin county saw some of the heaviest snowfall Saturday, dumping several inches of wet, heavy snow and sleet on sidewalks and streets throughout the county. As they work to clear up this April snowfall, residents said shoveling wasn’t quite as simple as it was for other storms this season.

Brian Burke said “It’s certainly messier, sloppier, heavier and it’s going to be a lot more fun to shovel than some of the other ones”.

After a tornado hit Conway hard in February, some residents said the snow isn’t helping their cleanup process.

Kuzmeskus said “I’ve got stuff all around yet that still needs to be cleaned up and everything. It’s going to be a long process. It was a lot of damage”.

Plows circled the streets throughout the morning, and kept them fairly clear of snow, so people in Conway weren’t canceling any Saturday plans.

Harry Bovio said “They’re slushy, but manageable. I don’t think this is that disastrous that people won’t get out and do whatever they do on a Saturday. If they’re like me they’re going to be outside shoveling”.

Many people weren’t pleased to still be shoveling at the start of April, and sadly, they weren’t sure this was the last snowfall they’d see.

Burke said “I can’t imagine we’re not gonna get another one after this”.

Related stories