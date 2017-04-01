Bellamy Middle School parents host fundraiser for science expedition

The craft show fundraiser was in support of the Bellamy science club

Sy Becker Published:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Bellamy Middle School parents in Chicopee are seeing to it that their children attend a science expedition in Florida this spring.

Parents held a craft show fundraiser at the middle school Saturday in support of the Bellamy science club.

Organizer Tara Furkey told 22News that the children need their support. She said, “I think a lot of our kids would never have this opportunity, and it gives them an opportunity, the opportunity of a lifetime.”

Bellamy Middle School student Lindsey Oxley told 22News, “It’s important to me that I get to go, my education and college.”

With the money their parents have raised during the past year and a half, 20 Bellamy Middle School science club members hope to attend the Florida event later this spring.

