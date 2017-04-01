A blitz: Car carrying Super Bowl trophy hits deer in Maine

The trophy was on display Saturday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor

Associated Press Published:
(FBI via AP)

FAIRFIELD, Maine (AP) — The Super Bowl trophy’s run-in with a deer was nearly as improbable as the New England Patriots’ come-from-behind win over the Atlanta Falcons.

But it happened Friday night in Maine when a Patriots employee who had the Vince Lombardi Trophy in his vehicle struck a deer in Fairfield.

Team spokesman Stacey James on Saturday confirmed the accident. James said the employee was unhurt and the trophy was unscathed.

The trophy was on display Saturday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine, as scheduled. It has been traveling around the region to give fans a chance to see it.

State trooper Tyler Maloon gave the team employee a ride after the accident and posted a photo of himself with the trophy on Facebook.

He wrote: “A story for the ages!”

___

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s