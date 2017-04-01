5th annual light up blue for autism event held in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Chicopee played host Saturday to the 5th annual Light Up Blue For Autism event. Parents of autistic children told 22News how blue for autism is lighting up awareness. Dozens of parents and children showed their support during the start of autism awareness.

The gathering helped parents share their knowledge about family resources, support groups, and services available to them.

Marissa Carpenter, a parent of an autistic child, told 22News, “There’s a lot more awareness. So I feel it brings more toward therapy-wise, any type of therapy the kids need, there’s more services now, it still needs to grow, but slowly but surely we’re getting there.”

Another parent of an autistic child, Jamie Morse, told 22News, “Every autistic child is different. They’re not all the same, some are high functioning some are less functioning you have to work with them and help them along.”

Once again, 22News storm team meteorologist Nick Bannin was the M.C. of this awareness event. Nick said, “The organization actually in its infancy contacted me a few years ago about us all wearing blue on the morning news on autism awareness day, that’s how it all kind of started.”

Chicopee Mayor Richard Kos expressed his support for the organization’s goals. Also, police and fire department personnel were there to help celebrate the start of Autism Awareness Month. It is an observance that means so much to autistic children and their parents.