Women’s Leadership Conference focused on empowerment and empathy

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Women from across western Massachusetts gathered at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Friday, for an annual conference. The goal of the gathering was to make sure women have mentors, find their voice, and become leaders.

About 1,500 women of all ages and from all backgrounds came together for Bay Path University’s annual Women’s Leadership Conference. For the hundreds of women at the annual women’s leadership conference, it’s a place where they come and feel empowered, to sharpen their skills in the workplace, to network and to tackle some of the toughest issues that women face. Issues like pay equality and age discrimination.

Keynote speakers talked about access to affordable education. Women told 22News they make it a point to attend the conference every year. “I try to come to the conference every year and what I hope to get out of it is just inspiration and motivation from a room full of amazing women who inspire everyone every day,” said Victoria Rodriguez, a Bay Path University Alum.

The theme of this year’s conference was ’empathy.’ Organizers hoped to encourage business leaders to invest in their people. “This year we focused on empathy and the importance for business leaders to understand that the more we bring social into the work environment, the more it is going to increase a businesses productivity and increase the bottom line,” said Caron Hobin, the Vice President of Strategic Alliances at Bay Path University.

Dozens of vendors in their fields of finance, health, education, the arts and technology were on hand for networking opportunities. “It’s a really wonderful way to meet really powerful women in the community and especially someone at the start of their career and just really network,” said Bay Path University graduate student Shannon Sarkisian.

This was the 22nd year that the all women’s college in Longmeadow organized their Women’s Leadership Conference.