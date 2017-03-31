Wintry mix of weather causes hazardous driving conditions

There were reports of cars hitting utility poles

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The wintry mix of weather passing through western Massachusetts, Friday night, made some roads slippery and hazardous for drivers, causing several car accidents.

In Longmeadow, Massachusetts State Police was directing traffic around a crash on Interstate 91 southbound. The accident was at the one mile marker, involving a car and a box truck. The right late was closed.

Friday night, there were also reports of cars hitting utility poles in Monson and Northampton, and two car crashes in Springfield and East Longmeadow.

