Why does the opioid crisis continue to escalate?

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s no secret, our country is in the middle of an opioid epidemic. The American Medical Association said it might be because heroin has become more socially acceptable.

The Association claims heroin is more socially acceptable now than ever among suburban and rural white people, especially men. They suggest more than 3.8-million U.S. adults have tried heroin at least once, and 1.6-million have abused it.

Bob Mason of Florence told 22News our state should continue fighting the crisis, and never allow such a dangerous drug to become normalized. “It’s the drug that kills people. It’s much worse than cocaine or marijuana, and I just think that it’s a really bad drug.”

The American Medical Association also found heroin use was not always linked to previous use of prescription drugs. In those cases, heroin becomes the cheaper alternative to getting high. Now, more people are risking their lives just to give this drug a try.

