Weather Alert Day: Long duration wintry mix to last through Saturday morning

(WWLP) – A wintry mix of weather is expected to last through Friday and into Saturday afternoon.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Hampshire and Franklin County until 11:00 a.m. Saturday, while a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect in Hampden County until 8:00 a.m. Saturday and in Berkshire County until 5:00 p.m. Saturday.
Precipitation type:
Areas north and west of the Pioneer Valley will be getting mainly snow, while southern and eastern areas will be getting more of a wintry mix.
- Friday morning: Mainly wet snow with some valley rain mixing in
- Friday afternoon: Snow, sleet and rain
- Friday night-Saturday morning: Snow, sleet, rain and spotty freezing rain (mainly in the hills)
- Snow will be a stickier, wetter snow which will be heavier to lift, especially as it will be mixed with sleet and ice
Accumulation:
- Snow and sleet accumulation will increase as you head north and west outside of the lower Pioneer Valley
- Southeastern Hampshire & central/eastern Hampden County will likely see the lowest snow/sleet amounts
- Northeast Berkshire County, western Hampshire and western & northern Franklin County will likely see the most snow accumulation
Impacts:
- Only a light accumulation during morning commute, especially on grassy surfaces away from the lower Pioneer Valley
- Evening commute could see higher impacts with a heavier wintry mix occurring
- Friday night travel will also be difficult, especially away from the lower Pioneer Valley
- Even Saturday morning travel may be tough in some areas
Uncertainty:
This is a tricky storm due to milder temperatures involved. In other words, things can change quickly! Be prepared for wintry travel all day Friday everywhere in western Massachusetts and through Saturday morning.
- HIGH uncertainty
- Subtle changes in temperature at the ground or higher in the atmosphere will make a big difference in precipitation type and accumulation amounts
- Large range in potential snow/sleet amounts
Related coverage:
- Snow accumulation: Temperatures above freezing
- Friday’s winter storm will affect local vegetables, not fruit
|More Information:
|– Local Forecast
|– Weather Text Alerts
|– Temperatures
|– Weather Email Alerts
|– Weather News
|– WWLP 22News Weather App
|– Interactive Radar
|– Live Area Webcams