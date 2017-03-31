Weather Alert Day: Long duration wintry mix to last through Saturday morning

It's a 22News Storm Team Weather Alert Day

By Published:

(WWLP) – A wintry mix of weather is expected to last through Friday and into Saturday afternoon.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Hampshire and Franklin County until 11:00 a.m. Saturday, while a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect in Hampden County until 8:00 a.m. Saturday and in Berkshire County until 5:00 p.m. Saturday.

Precipitation type:

Areas north and west of the Pioneer Valley will be getting mainly snow, while southern and eastern areas will be getting more of a wintry mix.

  • Friday morning: Mainly wet snow with some valley rain mixing in
  • Friday afternoon: Snow, sleet and rain
  • Friday night-Saturday morning: Snow, sleet, rain and spotty freezing rain (mainly in the hills)
  • Snow will be a stickier, wetter snow which will be heavier to lift, especially as it will be mixed with sleet and ice

Accumulation:

  • Snow and sleet accumulation will increase as you head north and west outside of the lower Pioneer Valley
  • Southeastern Hampshire & central/eastern Hampden County will likely see the lowest snow/sleet amounts
  • Northeast Berkshire County, western Hampshire and western & northern Franklin County will likely see the most snow accumulation

Snow/sleet Forecast Map

Impacts:

  • Only a light accumulation during morning commute, especially on grassy surfaces away from the lower Pioneer Valley
  • Evening commute could see higher impacts with a heavier wintry mix occurring
  • Friday night travel will also be difficult, especially away from the lower Pioneer Valley
  • Even Saturday morning travel may be tough in some areas

Uncertainty:

This is a tricky storm due to milder temperatures involved. In other words, things can change quickly! Be prepared for wintry travel all day Friday everywhere in western Massachusetts and through Saturday morning.

  • HIGH uncertainty
  • Subtle changes in temperature at the ground or higher in the atmosphere will make a big difference in precipitation type and accumulation amounts
  • Large range in potential snow/sleet amounts

Related coverage:

More Information:
– Local Forecast – Weather Text Alerts
– Temperatures – Weather Email Alerts
– Weather News – WWLP 22News Weather App
– Interactive Radar – Live Area Webcams

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s