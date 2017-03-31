Weather Alert Day: Long duration wintry mix to last through Saturday morning

(WWLP) – A wintry mix of weather is expected to last through Friday and into Saturday afternoon.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Hampshire and Franklin County until 11:00 a.m. Saturday, while a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect in Hampden County until 8:00 a.m. Saturday and in Berkshire County until 5:00 p.m. Saturday.

Precipitation type:

Areas north and west of the Pioneer Valley will be getting mainly snow, while southern and eastern areas will be getting more of a wintry mix.

Friday morning: Mainly wet snow with some valley rain mixing in

Friday afternoon: Snow, sleet and rain

Friday night-Saturday morning: Snow, sleet, rain and spotty freezing rain (mainly in the hills)

Snow will be a stickier, wetter snow which will be heavier to lift, especially as it will be mixed with sleet and ice

Accumulation:

Snow and sleet accumulation will increase as you head north and west outside of the lower Pioneer Valley

Southeastern Hampshire & central/eastern Hampden County will likely see the lowest snow/sleet amounts

Northeast Berkshire County, western Hampshire and western & northern Franklin County will likely see the most snow accumulation

Impacts:

Only a light accumulation during morning commute, especially on grassy surfaces away from the lower Pioneer Valley

Evening commute could see higher impacts with a heavier wintry mix occurring

Friday night travel will also be difficult, especially away from the lower Pioneer Valley

Even Saturday morning travel may be tough in some areas

Uncertainty:

This is a tricky storm due to milder temperatures involved. In other words, things can change quickly! Be prepared for wintry travel all day Friday everywhere in western Massachusetts and through Saturday morning.

HIGH uncertainty

Subtle changes in temperature at the ground or higher in the atmosphere will make a big difference in precipitation type and accumulation amounts

Large range in potential snow/sleet amounts

