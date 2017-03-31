Water, sewer projects to cause partial street closures in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission has announced two projects that will cause partial road closures beginning Monday.

Construction hours are expected to last from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday for the duration of the two projects.

Private contractors are scheduled to replace sewer pipes on Eastern Avenue between Tyler Street and King Street. At times, traffic will be detoured onto Hancock Street, since sections of Eastern Avenue between King Street and Tyler Street will be closed. Construction here is expected to continue through the spring.

Crews will also be replacing water pipes on Mill Street near the intersection with Cherry Street. Mill Street will be reduced down to a one lane alternating traffic pattern at times. Construction on Mill Street is expected to last about a month.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes when possible.