Visitor restrictions lifted at Mercy Medical Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Young visitors will be allowed to return to Mercy Medical Center in Springfield, as the hospital has lifted visitor restrictions that were put into place over concerns about the spread of the flu.

In late February, the Sisters of Providence Health System instituted restrictions that prohibited visitors under the age of 14, and restricting the number of visitors per patient down to two at a time. In addition to Mercy Medical Center in Springfield, the restrictions were also in place at Providence Behavioral Health Hospital in Holyoke.

Amy Ashford of Mercy Medical Center told 22News that as of Friday, those restrictions have been lifted.