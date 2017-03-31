Video shows Chicopee police lieutenant in protective custody

Having trouble seeing the video? Click here.

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police have released video of one of their lieutenants being placed in protective custody after he was removed from the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade. The department publicly released the video following a request made by the 22News I Team the day after the parade.

Lt. John Pronovost had been among the 45 Chicopee officers participating in the March 19 parade, but Officer Mike Wilk says Pronovost was removed from the marching formation after he “became belligerent and appeared to be inebriated.” He was taken in a police car to Chicopee Police Headquarters, where he was taken into protective custody.

Toward the beginning of the 32-minute video, Pronovost tells the other officers present: “I did nothing wrong, if I did it was in Holyoke. You guys kidnapped me from Holyoke, against my will, and the officers involved will be held to standards.” He is seen standing with his hands on a desk while paperwork is done for several minutes. He was later given a breathalyzer test, and had to make multiple attempts at it, telling officers that he cannot blow too hard as a result of the diet that he is on.

As a result of the incident at the parade, Pronovost has been removed from his position as head of the training department, and is serving instead as a day shift patrol supervisor. He was also suspended for five days without pay.

Mayor Richard Kos will conduct a hearing with Pronovost on the matter on April 25.

