UGA dining services made good on Super Bowl bet with UMass

The loser had to go to the other school and prepare a meal

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Amherst students were treated to a Georgia-style feast on Friday, thanks to the New England Patriot’s stunning Super Bowl win.

Before Super Bowl LI, the UMass and the University of Georgia dining services made a bet. The loser had to go to the other school and prepare a meal. UGA chefs prepared a winning meal of shrimp and grits, boiled peanuts and pecan pies.

More than 1,000 students and faculty attended the “Super-Duper Pay Day” event at the Berkshire Dining Commons. UMass junior Tom Kosakowski told 22News, “Whoever won the Super Bowl had to put on a meal for the other school, so we won. Greatest comeback ever.”

It sure was. Had the Atlanta Falcons won, UGA students would’ve been treated to a New England clam bakes, cranberry spinach salads, and Boston cream pies.

