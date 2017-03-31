Suffield police looking for man who approached children

If you have information, call Suffield Police at (860) 668-3870

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Police just over the state line in Suffield, Connecticut are alerting parents about two reports of a suspicious man approaching children.

Suffield Police Capt. Christopher McKee told 22News that the first incident took place on March 20, when a man in a blue SUV or van pulled alongside a middle school-aged girl to talk to her. The man is described as being about 40 years old, clean-shaven, and with short black hair.

In the second case, which took place on Wednesday of this week, McKee says that a blue or green Kia SUV was parked in front of a home on Pine Road in which a five year-old was playing in the yard.

Suffield police have been conducting additional patrols in the area, which is not far from the Southwick town line. If you have seen anything similar, or have any information about the driver, you are asked to call Suffield police at (860) 668-3870.

