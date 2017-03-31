State Police dog assigned to western Massachusetts receiving body armor

(WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police Dog Lennox will soon be outfitted with a bullet and stab-protective vest.

Lennox’s vest was donated by an anonymous sponsor through the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The vest will be embroidered “In honor of Olivia, Nala and Ella” and is expected to arrive in eight to ten weeks.

Lennox is the canine partner of Trooper Stephen Burgess, and is assigned to the State Police K9 Section’s West Team, which covers Troops B and C in western and central Massachusetts.

MSP K9 Lennox to get ballistic vest thanks to Vested Interest in K9s. We are very appreciative! https://t.co/Ejlj5uxmsT pic.twitter.com/5YeOgmrNlX — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 31, 2017

Each vest is valued between $1,795 to $2,234 and weighs around 5 pounds. The charity program’s mission is to provide protective vests to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the country.