State funds awarded to revitalize Massachusetts town centers

BOSTON (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts small businesses could attract more shoppers after downtown redevelopment was supported by the state. The state awarded more than $200,000 to Massachusetts communities, including three in Franklin County, to revitalize their downtown spaces.

Greenfield is one of 14 communities getting a $15,000 state grant for projects that include parking plans and building improvements in town centers. Greenfield plans to use the money to develop designs for town improvements around a new downtown courthouse.

The Baker administration aims to increase foot traffic in communities through redevelopment, a move that retailers said could help bring more shoppers to small businesses.

“Small business members that are in those areas are competing with not only the person across the street but also folks on the internet,” Ryan Kearney explained. “And it’s been a growing trend that those sales have increased on the internet.”

Governor Baker said that revitalizing downtown areas will help attract new families to move into cities and towns.