Springfield Police: Homeowners scared-off break-in suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The owners of a Springfield home were able to scare away a man who tried to break-in to their home, and officers were able to make a quick arrest, Springfield police say.

That suspect, 34 year-old Josue Marquez of Springfield, is now charged with breaking and entering in the daytime to commit a felony.

According to Springfield Police Officer John Delaney, before 6:00 Friday morning, police were called to a home on Freeman Terrace for a report of a break-in in progress. When police got there, they spoke to the homeowners, who said that a man tried to enter their home through a window, but they scared him off.

The homeowners gave police a “fantastic description” of the suspect, Delaney said, and two other officers were able to find someone matching that description- later identified as Marquez- on Phoenix Terrace. The homeowners were taken to Phoenix Terrace, where they identified him as the person who had tried to break-in.

He was placed under arrest, and will be arraigned Friday in Springfield District Court.

March Mug Shots 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Bobby Guzman Jr Date of Arrest: March 28, 2017 Charges: Breaking & Entering Building Nighttime for a Felony Larceny Under $250 Credit: Springfield Police Department Domingo Carrion Date of Arrest: March 28, 2017 Charges: One Way Street Carrying a Large Capacity Firearm Credit: Springfield Police Department Brandon Chambers Date of Arrest: March 25, 2017 Charges: Failure to Stop for a Stop Sign Possession of Class A (Heroin) Possession with Intent to Distribute Class A (Heroin) Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License Credit: Holyoke Police Department Joseph Breton Sr Date of Arrest: March 25, 2017 Charges: OUI Liquor Failure to stop for Police No Inspection Sticker Violation of MV Rules, Brakes Marked Lanes Violation Credit: Chicopee Police Department Alisha Marie Santana Date of Arrest: March 24, 2017 Charges: Possession of a Class A Drug with intent to Distribute Operating after license revoked Credit: Chicopee Police Department Joseph Barcelos Date of Arrest: March 23, 2017 Charges: Armed Robbery Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon Credit: Amherst Police Department Israel Melendez Date of Arrest: March 22, 2017 Charges: Trafficking Cocaine 18-36 Grams Drug Violation within 100 Feet of a School/Park Credit: Holyoke Police Department Angel William Rivera Date of Arrest: March 20, 2017 Charges: Possession to Intent to Distribute a Class A substance (Heroin) Credit: West Springfield Police Department Carmen Aviles Date of Arrest: March 20, 2017 Charges: Trafficking in Heroin Possession of Cocaine With Intent to Distribute Credit: Springfield Police Department Mike Bedford Date of Arrest: March 17, 2017 Charges: Armed robbery while masked (3 counts) Credit: Pittsfield POlice Department Jessica Vermette Date of Arrest: March 11, 2017 Charges: OUI Liquor Marked Lanes Violation Fail to wear a seat belt License not in Possession Assault & Battery on a Police Officer Resisting Arrest Credit: Chicopee Police Department Johnny Moctezuma Date of Arrest: March 11, 2017 Charges: Distribution of a Class A substance (Heroin) Possession of a Class a Class A substance (Heroin) Possession to Distribute a Class A substance (Heroin) Possession of a Class B substance (Methamphetamine) Credit: West Springfield Police Department Violet Rose Hite Date of Arrest: March 10, 2017 Charges: Possession of a Class A Drug Possession of a Class B Drug Credit: Chicopee Police Department Crystal Lee Barree Date of Arrest: March 10, 2017 Charges: Possession of a Class A Drug Possession of a Class B Drug (2) Warrants Credit: Chicopee Police Department Angelo Abair Date of Arrest: March 10, 2017 Charges: Possession of a Class A Drug with intent to Distribute Possession of a Class B Drug with intent to Distribute Possession of a Class C Drug Violation of Drug Laws near school/park Credit: Chicopee Police Department Leonard Vann Date of Arrest: March 10, 2017 Charges: Possession of a Class B Substance (Cocaine) Credit: Chicopee Police Department Jacob Thomas Date of Arrest: March 10, 2017 Charges: Operate an Uninsured Motor Vehicle Operate an Unregistered Motor Vehicle Possession of Cocaine with intent to distribute Credit: Chicopee Police Department Cary Lawson Date of Arrest: March 10, 2017 Charges: Possess a Counterfeit Note Common Utterer of a Counterfeit Note Credit: Ludlow Police Department Anthony Gillette Date of Arrest: March 7, 2017 Charges: Trafficking in cocaine Possession with intent to distribute a class B drug Possession with intent to distribute a class C drug (ecstasy) Possession of a class C drug Two counts, Possession with intent to distribute a class E drug (prescription pills) Possession of a class E drug (2 counts) Contributing to the delinquency of a minor Credit: Ludlow Police Department Tia Ayers Date of Arrest: March 7, 2017 Warrants: Breaking & Entering Daytime For a Felony Trespass Larceny Over $250 Vandalizing Property Over $250 Credit: Springfield Police Department John Cowles Date of Arrest: March 7, 2017 Charges: Breaking & Entering Motor vehicle Larceny of property under $250 Credit: Springfield Police Department Mirose Rodriguez Date of Arrest: March 5, 2017 Charges: Subsequent offense of possession of a Class A drug with the intent to distribute Subsequent offense of possession of a Class A drug Conspiracy to violate a drug law Credit: Greenfield Police Department Harold Hiram Cantres-Rosario Date of Arrest: March 5, 2017 Charges: Possession of a Class A drug with the intent to distribute Subsequent offense of possession of a Class A drug Conspiracy to violate a drug law Failure to stop or yield in a car. Credit: Greenfield Police Department Lavetta Hill Date of Arrest: March 3, 2017 Charges: Possession Class B Substance Subsequent Offense (cocaine) Credit: North Adams Police Department Shanta Chisholm Date of Arrest: March 3, 2017 Charges: Trafficking cocaine Credit: North Adams Police Department Shawn Johnson Date of Arrest: March 4, 2017 Charges: Possession of Counterfeit Notes Uttering Counterfeit Notes Larceny over $250 by single scheme Credit: Chicopee Police Department Credit: Springfield Police Department Credit: Springfield Police Department Credit: Springfield Police Department