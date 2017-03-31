Springfield Police: Homeowners scared-off break-in suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The owners of a Springfield home were able to scare away a man who tried to break-in to their home, and officers were able to make a quick arrest, Springfield police say.
That suspect, 34 year-old Josue Marquez of Springfield, is now charged with breaking and entering in the daytime to commit a felony.
According to Springfield Police Officer John Delaney, before 6:00 Friday morning, police were called to a home on Freeman Terrace for a report of a break-in in progress. When police got there, they spoke to the homeowners, who said that a man tried to enter their home through a window, but they scared him off.
The homeowners gave police a “fantastic description” of the suspect, Delaney said, and two other officers were able to find someone matching that description- later identified as Marquez- on Phoenix Terrace. The homeowners were taken to Phoenix Terrace, where they identified him as the person who had tried to break-in.
He was placed under arrest, and will be arraigned Friday in Springfield District Court.