Some local golfers already out on the course

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts golfers are apparently so anxious to get back on the greens that some played in the rain Friday at East Mountain Country Club in Westfield.

Co-owner Ted Perez confirmed that two golfers played nine holes in less-than-perfect weather. A number of golfers were there earlier this week. Perez told 22News that every year, the start to the golf season depends on the weather.

“Just last year, we played almost all winter. There was very little snow; I think 15-18 inches the whole winter. We played all of March, we played most of February last year,” Perez said.

Perez believes that with favorable weather, many golfers will begin their spring season on the links this weekend.

