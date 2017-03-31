Several local communities received more snow & sleet than others

22News Storm Team declared a Weather Alert Day

By Published:

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pioneer Valley received a wintry mix Friday night, and depending on where you live, determined how much snow you received.

One Chicopee resident told 22News, “I don’t want any snow. I think I’m done. I’m totally ready for spring to be here. I like rain. Let’s keep it like that.”

However, 24 miles away in Blandford, things looked completely different. Joey Stetz, who has lived in Blandford for nearly 3 decades, said when you move to Blandford this is what you expect.

“No matter what the weather is, as hard as it is, it’s always pretty. You know, even when it’s like this. We’ve had it where its frozen solid with ice and it’s gorgeous. You just get used to it. It’s what you move here for,” said Stetz.

Make sure to follow the 22News Storm Team for the latest forecast and snowfall totals in western Massachusetts.

More Information:
– Local Forecast – Weather Text Alerts
– Temperatures – Weather Email Alerts
– Weather News – WWLP 22News Weather App
– Interactive Radar – Live Area Webcams

