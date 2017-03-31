Routine traffic stop for seatbelt violation leads to heroin arrest

Jon Rosen, News 8 Producer Published: Updated:
Kaitlyn Woodbury and Daniel Peal (WTNH)
(Photo: Connecticut State Police)

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) – A routine traffic stop by State Police for a seat belt violation on I-84, ends with a man and woman arrested on drug charges.

According to investigators, troopers from Troop C in Tolland were conducting motor vehicle enforcement on the Exit 69 on-ramp in Tolland, when they saw the driver of a passing car not wearing a seat belt. When troopers pulled over 24-year-old Kaitlyn Woodbury, of Gilford, New Hampshire, and began speaking with her, they determined illegal narcotics may be inside the vehicle.

Woodbury allowed troopers to search the car, and inside they found 28 bags of heroin and a syringe. Woodbury and her passenger, 28-year-old Daniel Peal of Stratford, CT, were both taken into custody and arrested on drug charges.

