Rachel Maddow hosted her show from the 22News studios

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – You see her on MSNBC every night at 9 o’clock hosting The Rachel Maddow Show, and Friday night, Rachel was live on location, in our 22News studios in Chicopee.

What you may not know is Rachel is that she lives in western Massachusetts; “I moved to Goshen, Massachusetts. I fell in love with it and I’ve never left since.”

We asked Rachel about the bias in the media, and if she feels President Donald Trump’s claims that the media is unfair hold true. She replied, “Our job in the press is not to cheerlead for any president, our job is to follow the facts, tell the stories, and uncover the scandals. Most of what we tell is bad news. Every president hates it, but that happens to be the case.”

We asked what she think needs to happen to unite this country, which still seems to be divided. She said, “If (President Trump) wants to appeal beyond the people that already started off liking him, he’ll have to show the capacity to do that, and I hope he can.”

Rachel shared a lot more of her political insight, watch the video below for the full interview.