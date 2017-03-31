Parking bans in effect for western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – 22News is working for you with a look at parking bans throughout western Massachusetts. We will continue to update this list as new bans come in.

  • Belchertown: Winter parking ban in effect. No on-street parking between 11:00 P.M. and 7:00 A.M. Also, no parking that interferes with snow removal operations during or after a snow storm.
  • Granby: No on-street parking from 8:00 A.M. Friday, March 31 through 4:00 P.M. Saturday, April 1.
  • Holland: Winter parking restriction in effect. No on-street parking allowed.
  • Monson: No on-street parking until further notice, EXCEPT on Main Street between Hampden Avenue and Washington Street from the hours of 6:00 A.M. until 1:00 A.M.
  • Orange: Winter parking ban in effect. No on-street parking between the hours of 2:00 A.M. and 6:00 A.M.

