Parking bans in effect for western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – 22News is working for you with a look at parking bans throughout western Massachusetts. We will continue to update this list as new bans come in.

Belchertown : Winter parking ban in effect. No on-street parking between 11:00 P.M. and 7:00 A.M. Also, no parking that interferes with snow removal operations during or after a snow storm.

Granby : No on-street parking from 8:00 A.M. Friday, March 31 through 4:00 P.M. Saturday, April 1.

Holland : Winter parking restriction in effect. No on-street parking allowed.

Monson: No on-street parking until further notice, EXCEPT on Main Street between Hampden Avenue and Washington Street from the hours of 6:00 A.M. until 1:00 A.M.

Orange: Winter parking ban in effect. No on-street parking between the hours of 2:00 A.M. and 6:00 A.M.