NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton police officers were called to Mount Tom Road Thursday morning for a report of an injured bird.

When officers got there, the Northampton Police Department says they found a female bald eagle on the ground near the roadway.

The eagle was placed into a crate and brought to a rehabilitation center by the Northampton animal control officer.

“We wish this majestic bird a speedy recovery!” the police department wrote on their Facebook page.